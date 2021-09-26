Clear

Ryan Tannehill throws 3 TDs as Titans hold off Colts 25-16

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 6:09 PM
Posted By: TERESA M. WALKER (AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South.

The road team had won the previous five games in this divisional rivalry.

The Titans (2-1) are the defending AFC South champs with a healthy Derrick Henry. The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ran for 113 yards as he topped the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight divisional game.

The Colts (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2011. Carson Wentz started despite sprained ankles. He never ran and threw for 194 yards.

