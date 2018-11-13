With a catch during Auburn's game with UGA Saturday, Ryan Davis became Auburn's all-time leader in receptions.
He and Jarrett Stidham then went on to be Auburn's most productive pass tandem in Auburn football history.
Rough loss for the Tigers, but big day for Auburn football history.
- Ryan Davis talks record breakin' performance at UGA
