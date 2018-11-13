Clear
Ryan Davis talks record breakin' performance at UGA

The receiver becomes Auburn's all-time leader in receptions

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

With a catch during Auburn's game with UGA Saturday, Ryan Davis became Auburn's all-time leader in receptions. 

He and Jarrett Stidham then went on to be Auburn's most productive pass tandem in Auburn football history.

Rough loss for the Tigers, but big day for Auburn football history. 

