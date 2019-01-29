Russia probe is close to being completed

WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the Justice Department says the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is close to being completed.

The acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, didn't give a timetable for wrapping up Robert Mueller's investigation, which has lasted for nearly two years.

So far, Mueller has charged 34 people, including several close to President Donald Trump. But he has yet to accuse anyone close to the Trump campaign of conspiring with the Kremlin to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton and help Trump win the election.

Trump has slammed the Russia investigation as a "witch hunt" and says there was no collusion.

The evidence so far shows a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related contacts during the campaign and transition period, and several lied about it.

