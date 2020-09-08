Russellville City Schools kicks off week of online classes

It's important to note that the district is not​ making the shift because of any Coronavirus cases in their schools. The change is a proactive switch just in case there is a spike after labor day like we've seen in holidays in the past.

That way no one exposed unknowingly would come to school and spread the virus in the next week. At the same time, the school district is treating this week as a trial run, in case the system does need to switch to online classes. The district is also continuing its meal programs at Russellville Elementary from 10 am to noon.