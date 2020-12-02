Russellville woman killed in crash near Littleville

A Russellville woman died Nov. 27 in a single-vehicle crash near Littleville.

Caitlin N. Bruce, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2005 Ford Explorer she driving left the roadway and struck a culvert about five miles north of Littleville on U.S. 43 near the 306 mile marker.

A juvenile passenger in the Ford was injured and transported by air to a hospital for treatment.

The wreck took place about 3:10 p.m. Nov. 27, said Senior Trooper Gregory Corble of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The vehicle overturned and ejected Bruce, who was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.