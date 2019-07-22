Photo Gallery 2 Images
A Russellville woman was arrested Sunday after agents found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Cindy Zamora was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine on Sunday after ALEA Drug Task Force agents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Aycock Loop near Russellville.
Agents found about 2.39 pounds of crystal meth, according to a press release from the Franklin County sheriff’s office.
Zamora still was in the Franklin County Jail on Monday afternoon.
Related Content
- Russellville woman arrested after Franklin County drug agents find more than 2 pounds of meth
- Damage in Russellville
- Man charged with trafficking meth, having cocaine in Russellville
- Russellville man killed in crash on County Road 60 in Franklin County
- Pioneer Day celebration in Russellville
- Arrest made after police find meth in woman's wallet
- Lawrence County sheriff: 3 arrested after finding meth near children
- Police find 17 pounds of heroin in drug bust
- Russellville woman says she was not running an illegal daycare
- Russellville police searching for auto thief