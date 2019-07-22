Russellville woman arrested after Franklin County drug agents find more than 2 pounds of meth

A Russellville woman was arrested Sunday after agents found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

Cindy Zamora was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine on Sunday after ALEA Drug Task Force agents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Aycock Loop near Russellville.

Agents found about 2.39 pounds of crystal meth, according to a press release from the Franklin County sheriff’s office.

Zamora still was in the Franklin County Jail on Monday afternoon.