Russellville mayor is the fourth person to test positive for coronavirus at city hall

The mayor of Russellville has coronavirus and now two city council members are in quarantine after being around him a few days before he had symptoms.

Mayor David Grissom said he's the 4th person to test positive for the virus at city hall and those three others are out with it, too. He said thankfully his daughter and wife don't have the virus.

"They've quarantined away from me and sent me out to the garage," said Grissom.

Grissom said he started feeling bad on Sunday and tested positive on Monday.

"It started with a cough and congestion in my chest, then a low grade fever. Then, this morning, I woke up with a terrible sore throat at about 4 a.m.," said Grissom.

Grissom is a diabetic and said his doctors have put him on vitamins and some steroids to help combat the virus.

"I'm having to fight that steroid dose pack with insulin to keep my sugar down, so I've got the underlying conditions, but so far, we've managed well," said Grissom.

Franklin County is currently a high risk area, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Grissom said he's thankful for their frontline workers.

"I got to see it firsthand yesterday when I went and got tested. There were others there being tested and I'm just really thankful for them, all the doctors and nurses and all the healthcare employees for what they do everyday, and it's 24 hours a day," said Grissom.

Grissom said people need to continue wearing their masks, social distancing and washing their hands.