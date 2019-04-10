Russellville man killed in crash on County Road 60 in Franklin County

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Russellville man, 46-year-old Larry Wade, was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road 60.
Wade was killed when the 2000 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road in a curve and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
