Russellville man killed in crash on County Road 60 in Franklin County

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Russellville man, 46-year-old Larry Wade, was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road 60.

Wade was killed when the 2000 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road in a curve and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

