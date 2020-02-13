Russellville man killed in Thursday morning wreck

A Russellville man is dead after his vehicle hit a tree early Thursday morning.
Alabama State Troopers say Dudley Davis, 33, was killed when the Dodge Ram he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree around 4 a.m. They say he was ejected from the vehicle.
Davis died at the scene of the wreck, which happened on AL 243, 10 miles south of Russellville.
Troopers continue to investigate.
