Russellville man killed in Thursday morning wreck

Troopers say the driver hit a tree and was ejected from his vehicle.

Feb 13, 2020
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 8:34 AM
Ashley Thusius

A Russellville man is dead after his vehicle hit a tree early Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Dudley Davis, 33, was killed when the Dodge Ram he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree around 4 a.m. They say he was ejected from the vehicle.

Davis died at the scene of the wreck, which happened on AL 243, 10 miles south of Russellville.

Troopers continue to investigate.

