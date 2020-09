A Russellville man was killed in a wreck Sunday night.

Alabama State Troopers say the single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:15 p.m. and claimed the life of Franklin Ayers, 65. They say he was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Sebring he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

Franklin died at the scene on Underwood Road, three miles east of Russellville.

The wreck remains under investigation.