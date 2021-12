A Russellville man is locked up in the Franklin County jail after his arrest for trying to extort sex from a woman.

Court documents show Miguel Salgado is accused of threatening a woman with the release of a sex tape if she would not have sex with him.

The 36-year-old Salgado is being held on $7,000 bond on charges of sexual extortion, possession of a forged instrument, and criminal littering.

The court ordered him to avoid all contact with the woman if he is able to post bond.