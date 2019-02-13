Russellville hosts largest blood drive in the state

Tuesday, Russellville High School hosted the largest high school blood drive in three states.

Their goal is to raise 350 pints of blood. The American Red Cross said that equates to saving about 1,000 lives.

Russellville High School's gym was turned into a massive blood drive as hundreds of people rolled up their sleeve to donate to the red cross.

"It alone supplies almost all the need for the state of Alabama just in one day," said Mario Sedlock, who is with the Red Cross.

Sedlock said blood only has a shelf life of about 42 days and with tornado season around the corner, Alabama needs a boosted supply.

"When something happens like a bad storm or a hurricane it shuts down operations and it could impact us immediately on the blood supply," said Sedlock.

Students with the National Honor Society at Russellville High School volunteered and hosted the event. Student Morgan Seay said the event hits close to home for her.

"As someone who has grandparents that have been in the hospital and had to have blood from other people it's really special to know that people in our own community are willing to give that to our family members," said Seay.

A little before noon the agency had already collected 158 pints of blood and were well on its way to the goal of 350.

"It's really exciting because we always have a bigger goal every year. last year our goal was 315 and we went way past that and this year hopefully we will go way further," said Seay.

Volunteers are still working to determine how many pints of blood were donated. Once we get those totals we will let you know if they reached their goal.