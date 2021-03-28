Russellville hit hard by stormy weather

Pinkard Funeral Home won't be holding any services any time soon after extensive damage caused by storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The building's carport is completely destroyed and what was a brick wall is now just flimsy insulation boards separating the inside of the funeral home to the outside.

Storms early Sunday morning littered the funeral home with leaves, corner beams, and insulation after high winds and heavy rain tore through the area.

"It' don't feel too good. That's for sure," said Rex Pinkard, owner.

Pinkard has been in this location for 25 years. His employees call him and this building the "gold standard" of the funeral industry in North Alabama.

Just down State Road 24, the John Blackwell Sports Complex isn't in any better shape.

Bleachers blown onto the field. Fences, crumbled. Trees are fallen all across the park.

"We were supposed to start baseball, softball around April the fifth. But as you can see, it's probably going to be delayed," said Donnie Flanagan, Russellville Parks and Recreation Director.

Further down Highway 24, County Road 213 in Lawrence County is flooded. Water completely covers the road and drowning fields.

Back in Franklin County - the focus turns to the future.

"It's going to put a strain on us, but we're going to bounce back. We'll be alright," said Flanagan.

Both Flanagan and Pinkard say the next step is getting their insurance companies out to assess the damage. From there, they can rebuild and move forward.