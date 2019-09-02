Russellville crop duster crash kills 1

One person is dead after a crop duster crash in Russellville on Monday.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the crash took place about 9 a.m. Monday near County Line Road.
The FAA is expected to join the investigation.
Oliver said the name of the deceased person will be released after family notification takes place.
