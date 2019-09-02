Clear
Russellville crop duster crash kills 1

It took place about 9 a.m.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti, Josh Rayburn

One person is dead after a crop duster crash in Russellville on Monday.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the crash took place about 9 a.m. Monday near County Line Road.

The FAA is expected to join the investigation.

Oliver said the name of the deceased person will be released after family notification takes place.

