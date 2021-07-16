Russellville community happy for native, Sonequa Green, who's starring in movie

A North Alabama woman plays a big role in Space Jam 2 and it’s now playing at theaters.

Sonequa Martin Green, who plays NBA star Lebron James' wife in the movie, is from Russellville.

WAAY-31 went to Russellville to talk to a high school drama teacher who used to perform right beside Green.

At the auditorium at Russellville High School where this was the first place many saw Sonequa shine on stage.

Now, one drama teacher wants to let her students know you can make it from a small town to the big leagues if you just try hard enough.

"She took the same things that she learned here in Franklin County and she's been able to transfer those and it's so neat to see her now when, we knew her, back then she was still Sonequa," said Patrice Smith.

Patrice Smith is the drama teacher at Russelville High and she told WAAY-31 she actually went to school with Sonequa.

They both got into acting and performed together on the stage, and now, Smith is showing her kids the kind of heights they could reach just like Green.

Coming off of COVID precautions, Smith is excited for the endless possibilities.

"It was so hard last year because we couldn't see in front of our faces. So to be able to have so much open space and open road ahead of us like absolutely do it and that's exactly what she did," she said.

Smith told us Green was always different and radiated nothing but good energy, so to see her in her second major film is humbling and inspiring.

She now has this to say to her kids: anything is possible.

"That absolutely you can go to a small public high school in Alabama and now you're starring alongside Lebron in the second Space Jam," she said.