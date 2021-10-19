Russellville attorney picked to represent Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer

A Russellville attorney has been appointed to defend the suspect charged with murdering a Sheffield Police sergeant and another man.

Rebecca Green Thomason will represent Brian Lansing Martin, who faces 10 charges, including four counts of capital murder, in the deaths of Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback. (Read more here)

This comes after the first two lawyers appointed last week to represent Martin asked to be removed.

In his order appointing Thomason on Tuesday, Colbert County District Court Judge Chad Coker said other lawyers in the county on the list to possibly represent Martin also had conflicts.

Martin has a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.