Russellville airport receives $1M for runway renovation

Five airports in Alabama are set to receive more than $4.3 million in federal grants, including $1 million for an airport in Russellville.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announced the grants Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration is administering the grants with funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for “various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances and land acquisition,” according to a release.

In Russellville, that means $1,066,541 to rehabilitate the runaway and runway lighting at Bill Pugh Field Airport. Also known as Russellville Municipal Airport, the city-owned airport has a single, 5,500-foot runway with medium lighting, according to FAA.

The other four airports receiving funding are as follows:

• Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile — $1,330,515 to construct, extend and improve safety areas;

• Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field, Montgomery — $1,171,544 to rehabilitate an apron at the airport;

• Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville — $385,146 to acquire land for development; and

• Bessemer Airport, Bessemer — $346,619 to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting.

“I am proud Alabama is receiving $4.3 million in federal funding to enhance the development of our airport infrastructure,” Shelby said. “These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency and expansion of large and small airports around our state. Further, local communities will be directly impacted by these advancements, which will help improve the quality of life for residents, increase tourism and drive development.”

Each of the grants is being administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the FY2021 annual appropriations package signed into law in December, according to the release.