Russellville Police Department to get metal detector

The Russellville Police Department will soon get a metal detector.

The city council approved the purchase at its Monday meeting.

The metal detector, which also has a temperature and a mask scanner, will be installed at the entrance of the Russellville Police Department building on North Jackson Avenue.

Russellville Mayor David Grissom confirmed the $11,997 purchase will be reimbursed through State of Alabama Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds as long as it's purchased and installed by Dec. 31.

According to Police Chief Chris Hargett, the device will scan each person who walks through it for the presence of any metal object, their temperature and whether they are wearing a facemask. An audible message sounds in the event anyone walks through without facial covering.

Anyone who enters the Russellville Police Department building, which includes Russellville Municipal Court, will have to walk through the detector.