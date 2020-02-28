Clear

Russellville High School adds new Advanced Placement program

It’s one of only a few Alabama schools to have the program.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 1:11 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 1:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Russellville High School has implemented a new Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma program.

It's one of approximately 1,800 schools to have the program. Only 14 Alabama high schools participated in the program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Students will study AP Seminar and AP Research.

Russellville High School will start offering the program in the fall of 2020.

"The program gives our teachers more leeway with curriculum choices, so their students can access more challenging coursework and sharpen their reading and writing skills,” Principal Jason Goodwin said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events