Russellville High School has implemented a new Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma program.
It's one of approximately 1,800 schools to have the program. Only 14 Alabama high schools participated in the program for the 2019-2020 school year.
Students will study AP Seminar and AP Research.
Russellville High School will start offering the program in the fall of 2020.
"The program gives our teachers more leeway with curriculum choices, so their students can access more challenging coursework and sharpen their reading and writing skills,” Principal Jason Goodwin said.
Related Content
- Russellville High School adds new Advanced Placement program
- Damage in Russellville
- Parents upset Huntsville City Schools will no longer pay part of advanced placement exam fees
- Pioneer Day celebration in Russellville
- West Elementary School in Russellville closed due to fire
- Russellville elementary school fire causes at least $300,000 in damage
- Russellville school opens to some students after fire
- Russellville police searching for auto thief
- Russellville man dies in motorcycle wreck
Scroll for more content...