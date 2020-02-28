Russellville High School adds new Advanced Placement program

Russellville High School has implemented a new Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma program.

It's one of approximately 1,800 schools to have the program. Only 14 Alabama high schools participated in the program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Students will study AP Seminar and AP Research.

Russellville High School will start offering the program in the fall of 2020.

"The program gives our teachers more leeway with curriculum choices, so their students can access more challenging coursework and sharpen their reading and writing skills,” Principal Jason Goodwin said.