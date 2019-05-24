Russellville first grader honored as Athlete of the Year

Seven-year-old Elizabeth Davis has the twirling skills of a high school majorette.

"I'm as good as she is. She's amazing," a baton instructor, Macie Bishop, said.

Elizabeth's tricks caught the eyes of someone. Elizabeth's mom, Heather, says she doesn't know who nominated her daughter for Athlete of the Year, but she's thankful.

"They picked one youth athlete, male and female, and one adult athlete, male and female, from over 4,000 kids for every sport, and so she was the kid that was picked," Heather said.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation for Elizabeth's Athlete of the Year honor.

"She gave me a medal, and the office was super cool," Elizabeth said.

It's been a big year for the first grader. Now, her focus is nailing her performance at the Alabama State Games in Huntsville. Her most difficult trick?

"I can toss and do a front walk over," Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth is the youngest and first to represent baton twirling as the Athlete of the Year. It will be awhile before she's looking at colleges, but Heather says the exposure from the state games will benefit Elizabeth when she's applying for scholarships.

"The opportunity of her winning Athlete of the Year in the State Games and her being recognized definitely looks good on a resume if she does decide she wants to pursue a dream of being a majorette in college."

The State Games are in Huntsville June 7 through June 9. For more information, click here.