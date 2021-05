Russellville City Schools will dismiss early Wednesday in support of their softball and baseball teams.

All schools will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. to allow travel time to Florence to watch the softball team play in the regional tournament at noon at the Florence Sports Plex.

The baseball team plays in the AHSAA semifinals at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Madison Academy.

