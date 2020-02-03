Rush Limbaugh says he's been diagnosed with lung cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.
