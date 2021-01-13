Clear

Runners-up for Space Command claim politics swayed final decision

Redstone Arsenal was announced as the preferred site of the U.S. Space Command headquarters on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

After wondering for about two years about where it would end up, the Air Force announced on Wednesday that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville will be the home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

It's currently stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

People across the State of Alabama said they were elated by the news. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said his administration along with other local, regional, state and federal leaders were able to make a persuasive argument, based on things like cost of living, quality of life and the education system.

"They looked at the merits of each community and the merits are what should weigh out. The merits of this community are what won us the announcement today and what will make Space Force a success in the future," Battle said.

He argued another strength of Huntsville and Redstone was that they've successfully completed transitions of similar scale in the past.

"We have transferred the Army Aviation Command here. In 2005, we finished in 2011, we transferred the Materiel Command here. We've transferred commands here time and time again," Battle said. "And each time, our community has partnered with the sponsoring agency, just to make sure that they're a success."

But while politicians and community members celebrated in Huntsville, some in other states competing to house Space Command headquarters decried the process and the final result. 

"A decision so important to national security should be based on the merits that were identified by the Air Force and the Department of Defense going forward and not on politics as it appears to have been done," said Dirk Draper, the president of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Draper joined Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in a press conference on Wednesday and argued that President Donald Trump put his thumb on the decision making scale, multiple times during the process.

He said the first time it happened was when the legislative delegation from Florida pushed for the evaluation process to reopen in the spring of 2020.

"Florida's delegation, which was not included in the evaluation process, successfully appealed to have that process reopened. And I'll pause for just a moment to note the President has close personal, business and political ties to the State of Florida, and reopened the process to include this second phase, which we've just now concluded," Draper said.

In the second phase, 60 cities expressed interest in courting the Space Command headquarters and it was quickly narrowed down to six finalists. 

At the end of both phases one and two, Draper said that Colorado Springs was the front-runner for the Air Force selection until the President stepped in.

"We also heard from sources inside the Air Force that Colorado Springs, in this second phase, was the number one ranked community for this location and that external pressure from the President was placed to award the permanent home of Space Command to a state, once again, to which the President has close political ties," Draper said. 

"If ever there was a trumped up decision, this feels like one."

Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn called the move a "horrendous decision" and said in a statement that "For the good our of nation, I will fight this proposed move. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate who I believe will be equally disturbed with this disruption to a critical national security mission."

When asked about the congressman's comments, Battle agreed that the decision shouldn't be a political one and didn't believe that factored into the Air Force's final decision.

"We would hope that no one would attempt to weigh politics into this decision. This decision needs to be on its merits. What is the best thing for the United States of America," Battle said. "The best thing for the United States of America is for U.S. Space Command to be located in a place where we do space. Where NASA has a facility, where the Missile Defense Agency has a facility, where Army Aviation is located."

On Wednesday evening, newly sworn in Senator Tommy Tuberville also weighed in on the Space Command announcement. He said that both the education system in north Alabama coupled with the amenities already located at Redstone made it an ideal choice.

He also said he believed that President Trump did have a hand in swaying the decision.

"You know, I've gotten to know President Trump quite well over the last eight months and there weren't many conversations we didn't have that Space Force didn't come up at one point, that we would be very excited about having it here. Now, I'm sure he had a small part in it, maybe even more than a small part. I don't know the ladder in which the approval goes through," Tuberville said.

"Just talking to the Secretary of the Air Force today, she had a lot to do with it. She had done her homework and she knows a lot about Huntsville. She talked to a lot of people. This wasn't just a snap decision or a quick decision, but I'm sure President Trump had something to do with it."

Both the Colorado delegation and Senator Martin Heinrich from New Mexico said on Wednesday that they have reached out to the Biden-Harris Transition and asked that once they come into office that they pause this process and fully review the methods used to determine the home of Space Command and how much President Trump influenced the outcome.

Right now, according to the Air Force, Redstone Arsenal is the "preferred location" for the headquarters. Next they need to complete the environmental impact analysis and expect to make their final decision in spring 2023. 

Officials noted that Redstone will provide a facility to support Space Command while a permanent facility is built. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 407848

Reported Deaths: 5573
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson59867842
Mobile29011532
Madison26012181
Tuscaloosa20320267
Montgomery18315295
Shelby17837106
Baldwin15572175
Morgan11871104
Lee1181287
Etowah11257125
Calhoun10668195
Marshall990798
Houston826683
Cullman779681
Limestone772264
Elmore753391
DeKalb745868
St. Clair7305116
Lauderdale729673
Talladega5892108
Walker5775177
Jackson564835
Colbert515962
Blount513479
Autauga497055
Coffee422742
Dale380069
Franklin357142
Chilton330060
Covington320653
Russell31057
Escambia303537
Dallas295969
Chambers269766
Clarke264926
Tallapoosa2592107
Pike238423
Marion235847
Lawrence235145
Winston220035
Bibb209048
Marengo194928
Geneva193129
Pickens192431
Hale169542
Barbour167935
Butler164957
Fayette161321
Cherokee156829
Henry145813
Monroe141612
Randolph135832
Washington132626
Clay123136
Lamar115317
Crenshaw113838
Cleburne113018
Macon110635
Lowndes107135
Wilcox98620
Bullock96728
Perry93019
Conecuh92118
Sumter89026
Greene73820
Coosa59111
Choctaw50322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 660874

Reported Deaths: 8011
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby737491055
Davidson68292641
Knox37197371
Hamilton33011316
Rutherford31972271
Unassigned21671116
Williamson20592138
Sumner17584226
Out of TN1553570
Wilson13980147
Montgomery13540142
Sullivan12133203
Washington11534188
Blount11245112
Maury10591118
Bradley1024689
Sevier1005699
Putnam9632131
Madison8866168
Robertson731981
Hamblen6660102
Anderson650693
Greene6391105
Tipton599661
Gibson5490107
Coffee543279
Cumberland516468
Dickson515675
Bedford513883
Roane500271
Carter4968104
Lawrence493868
McMinn489872
Warren483351
Loudon475247
Dyer460981
Jefferson449575
Monroe435862
Hawkins428765
Franklin394151
Obion392274
Fayette380651
Rhea366454
Lincoln365741
Weakley334148
Cocke331255
Henderson325953
Cheatham324728
Marshall324334
Giles311170
Campbell309639
Hardeman302651
White300142
Carroll298458
Hardin291142
Lauderdale287031
Macon279050
Wayne256618
Henry251156
Overton244742
DeKalb235039
Haywood233544
McNairy228142
Trousdale226913
Smith225526
Scott217630
Marion216031
Hickman215134
Fentress206630
Grainger199729
Johnson192830
Claiborne191820
Morgan180012
Crockett177537
Bledsoe170310
Chester167936
Unicoi160843
Lake151819
Cannon151217
Decatur144223
Grundy135920
Polk135617
Union134020
Sequatchie131518
Benton127532
Humphreys127416
Lewis124520
Meigs108516
Jackson102020
Stewart101020
Perry91924
Houston91222
Clay89625
Moore7756
Pickett64018
Van Buren6237
Hancock3846

Most Popular Stories

Community Events