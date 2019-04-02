Clear

Runners racing at 8th annual Double Helix Dash

Money raised from the race will support childhood genetic disorders research.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, runners are racing at McMillian Park in Huntsville for one common goal, which is to raise money for research that will help families with genetic disorders.

The Double Helix Dash is held on the HudsonAlpha campus, and it takes runners through the distinctive double helix path on the campus.

The 5K has different speakers and features a childhood champion, Tiana Vega from Madison. Researchers at HudsonAlpha diagnosed Vega with Rett syndrome, which is a nuerodegenerative disorder affecting just one in 10,000 females around the world.

People who attend will also have an opportunity to hear from scientists at HudsonAlpha speak about the latest developments in childhood genetic disorders research.

Money raised from the race will support childhood genetic disorders research. This year, WAAY 31's sports director, Lynden Blake, is emceeing the event.

