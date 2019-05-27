Runner breaks record at 40th Annual Cotton Row Run

Records were broken at the 40th Annual Cotton Row Run.

Thousands took to Big Spring Park this morning for a 10k, 5k and a one mile "Fun run" for kids. The winner of the women's open 10k race broke the record held since 2007 by 28 seconds. She's from Kenya, and her coach told us this was her first road race. He told us he is proud of the outcome.

"You know the course is tough. The first 5k are very hilly. We have a very muggy morning. It's warm. It's humid. But nothing bothers Catherine. She's so tough," said Coach Owen Anderson.

Anderson and Catherine Mwanzau traveled to Huntsville for the race from Michigan. She told us she enjoyed the experience.

"I'm very happy. I did enjoy it. It was a very nice race," said Catherine Mwanzau 10k winner.

Anderson also coached last year's male winner who set the new race record. The race takes place every Memorial Day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.