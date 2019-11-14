Runaway kangaroo on the loose in northeast Mississippi

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A kangaroo is on the run in the Lee County area of Mississippi.

John Mark Johnson is the owner of a traveling petting zoo and said the kangaroo escaped on Tuesday afternoon in Guntown.

Guntown is about 90 minutes west of Florence and 2 1/2 hours west of Huntsville.

Kangaroos normally hop about 13 to 16 mph, but can reach speeds of 44 mph for short stints.

Johnson and others have been trying to locate the marsupial by flying a drone.

He believes the animal could be anywhere from Baldwyn to Tupelo, including Guntown and Saltillo.

The unnamed kangaroo is said to be very shy.

Do not try to capture the kangaroo, Johnson said.

Instead, call 662-401-2738.