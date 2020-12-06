Clear

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says

Giuliani has acted as Trump's attorney in his battle to overturn the election.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: Associated Press: Matt Zarrell, andIvan Pereira

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump tweeted.

Giuliani, 76, has spent the last month traveling the country fighting the election results in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona on behalf of the president. On Wednesday, he attended a hearing in the Michigan House of Representatives where he was seen without a mask and argued the election was riddled with fraud.

The next day he appeared at a hearing at the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee to contest that state's results.

On Nov. 20, Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, who serves as a special assistant to the president, tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 267589

Reported Deaths: 3877
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36002519
Mobile20764377
Madison14854159
Tuscaloosa14065176
Montgomery12919247
Shelby1145079
Baldwin9626138
Lee813168
Morgan751258
Etowah716870
Marshall706358
Calhoun7027127
Houston565042
DeKalb528243
Cullman498553
St. Clair473357
Limestone469747
Lauderdale459357
Elmore444670
Walker3950112
Talladega391160
Jackson383923
Colbert351649
Blount328146
Autauga297942
Franklin268534
Coffee263723
Dale251059
Dallas237833
Chilton237245
Covington235838
Russell23503
Escambia209632
Tallapoosa192892
Chambers190154
Clarke166022
Pike166015
Marion153036
Winston147225
Lawrence142136
Pickens130621
Geneva13059
Marengo129224
Bibb128338
Butler122542
Barbour121929
Cherokee109024
Randolph108322
Fayette104516
Hale102432
Clay95627
Washington94422
Henry9217
Monroe85511
Lowndes83330
Cleburne81914
Macon77822
Lamar7448
Crenshaw74131
Conecuh73515
Bullock71320
Perry7067
Wilcox66218
Sumter61222
Greene46618
Choctaw43820
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 397522

Reported Deaths: 4905
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby50688701
Davidson45733435
Knox21003166
Rutherford19456174
Hamilton18656169
Williamson1237087
Sumner10851145
Out of TN921754
Wilson823788
Montgomery731887
Sullivan7249116
Washington6772118
Maury645777
Blount628364
Putnam621085
Bradley583038
Unassigned577530
Madison5732117
Sevier538439
Robertson416457
Tipton392639
Hamblen378863
Gibson349672
Greene343074
Dyer336352
Anderson333032
Coffee310843
Dickson309839
Carter306363
Bedford302039
Lawrence298738
McMinn286357
Obion281155
Cumberland277738
Roane261033
Warren256019
Jefferson253635
Loudon249721
Fayette241040
Monroe240146
Hardeman231838
Weakley229936
Franklin229740
Hawkins219636
Lauderdale215223
Henderson200634
Wayne199112
White195519
Macon195431
Trousdale193412
Hardin190629
Rhea190136
Carroll189936
Marshall189722
Lincoln183622
Cocke175630
Cheatham174217
Campbell171224
Haywood170430
Henry167322
Giles160050
Overton159437
Smith152920
Johnson149323
McNairy145834
DeKalb129225
Fentress128424
Hickman127219
Bledsoe12325
Marion122719
Lake12097
Crockett120029
Scott11988
Grainger111519
Chester107723
Claiborne102010
Decatur98513
Unicoi97828
Benton89016
Cannon8424
Lewis83216
Morgan8297
Grundy82414
Humphreys7869
Union7805
Jackson74011
Polk72015
Stewart63918
Houston60821
Sequatchie6005
Clay58619
Meigs54212
Perry51722
Moore4242
Pickett41315
Van Buren3973
Hancock2034

Most Popular Stories

Community Events