Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Roy Moore: Agreement to appear on comedy show fraud.

John Raedle/Getty Images

Moore filed a multi-million defamation lawsuit over his appearance on "Who is America?"

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore says he didn't know he was dealing with comedian Sacha Baron Cohen when he agreed to appear on a television show.

Moore filed a multi-million defamation lawsuit over his appearance on "Who is America?" In court filings last month, Moore argues the agreement he signed waiving legal claims is invalid because of fraud.

Moore says he thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. Instead, Moore, who denied misconduct accusations during the 2017 Senate race, was lampooned as a possible pedophile.

Moore says the agreement with Yerushalayim TV, a company registered in Wyoming, disguised who was actually behind the show.

Cohen is seeking to move the lawsuit to New York where the agreement mandates disputes will be heard. Moore opposes the move.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events