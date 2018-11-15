A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, has died.
Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.
Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.
Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.
Related Content
- Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
- Gibson guitars, bankruptcy set to end, picks new leaders
- Country legend Mel Tillis dies after health problems
- Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dies following plane crash
- Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
- Doctor: Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
- Country Music Association Awards nominations
- Roy Moore drops defamation lawsuit
- Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86
- Roy Moore supporters sticking by their man
Scroll for more content...