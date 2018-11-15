Clear

Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died

Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: Kristin M. Hall

A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, has died.

Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.

Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.

