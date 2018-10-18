Row Huntsville Growing a Program

Molly Gillikin decided to try rowing one summer after she realized she needed a way to fill time.

“So all of a sudden, that next week, I found myself in a boat and I never looked back,” Molly Gillikin said.

Row Huntsville Coach Jeffrey Coy said Molly's a unique athlete.

Before rowing, Molly never considered herself an athlete.

“When I came here there was a group of women that supported me and really taught me how to be a strong woman and it was really empowering” Gillikin said.

Those empowering her are from different schools across the county, but this sport brings them all together.

“Doing a sport outside of where I live is just more fun. I get to meet more people besides people who go to Bob Jones,” Katie Romak, Row Huntsville Co-Captain, said about the different people on her team.

Molly, along with Romak, leads the women's Row Huntsville team.

Molly has only been rowing for four years and she's already accomplished so much.

Last summer, she placed 10th at the US Rowing Nationals in the Youth 8 division. Last weekend her and her teammate, Katie Romak placed second, receiving a silver medal at the Music City Head Race.

Coach Coy said that Molly is one of those people who cares so much about her team that it's changing the course of the program.

“She’s focused on the team. It’s wonderful to watch. It is a blessing. She’s a blessing,” Coy said.