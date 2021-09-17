Rounds of rain look to put a damper on weekend plans

Upwards of three inches of rain have fallen in western Lauderdale and Colbert Counties and there's more on the way.

Although storms wane a bit overnight, they redevelop over the weekend. In fact, Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty damp, with rounds of heavy rain off and on both days - particularly Sunday. Right now, the biggest threat looks to still be the potential for flooding with any persistent, heavy rain. As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible through midweek.

A cold front finally passes Wednesday and pushes the rain and humidity out. It'll bring a refreshing change to our pattern to end the week and kick off the fall season! Temperatures Thursday morning start in the mid 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s!