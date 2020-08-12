Rounds of rain and storms expected through Friday

A few spots saw strong storms packing gusty wind, hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning Wednesday. We won’t see anything much different for Thursday.

The general trend for the next 48 hours or so is that of off and on storms. Tonight, a few storms will still be possible, although activity diminishes somewhat after sunset. It won’t take much daytime heating Thursday to get storms to redevelop. Much like today, any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and small hail, in addition to creating a localized flood threat.

Friday is nearly a repeat of Thursday. Expect storm chances back off a bit through the weekend as the disturbance causing our storms pulls away from the Valley. We’ll be back to isolated afternoon storms starting Monday and lasting through most of next week. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s, but dew points in the 70s mean it will still feel like we’re close to triple digits at times.