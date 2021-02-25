Heavy rain builds in by Friday

Clouds continue to thicken and the rain develops after midnight. Rain will overspread the area by Friday morning and it will be a soaker of a morning commute.

The rain will be steady Friday morning with a bit of break occurring during the afternoon into Saturday. This means scattered activity instead of persistent, steady rain. The first round shouldn't be enough to raise any flooding concerns, but a strong storm is possible from Friday afternoon through early Saturday. The SPC has us in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). Temperatures Friday make it to the lower 60s with highs near 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

The next wave of rain sets in through the second half of Sunday into Monday. We could see some flooding issues depending on how saturated we are after the first round of rain Friday. Right now, we are just expecting some stream rises but nothing substantial since area waterways will be able to handle the increased flow. This second wave of rain will bring an additional 1 to 2+ inches to North Alabama. In total, we're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain with localized amounts closer to 5 inches possible.

While some data sources dry us out next week starting Tuesday, others keep a stalled out front close enough to the area to continue the wet pattern. This is a part of the forecast that will be adjusted as details become clearer.