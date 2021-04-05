Roundabout construction at Lindsay Lane, Alabama 251 in Athens begins

The Alabama Department of Transportation started working on a roundabout at the intersection of Alabama 251 and Lindsay Lane in Athens.

The goal of the roundabout is to improve safety and reduce speeds.

Roundabout construction at Lindsay Lane and Alabama 251 in Athens Roundabout construction at Lindsay Lane and Alabama 251 in Athens

Residents of the area said Monday that the two-lane highway is typically congested.

"A roundabout, it's all about who goes first," said Athens resident, Shay Lemmond. "It's not a sign. It's basically everyone has a yield."

The $3.6 million project will replicate another roundabout in Athens.

"Right off of Lake Ida, and it works great," said Lemmond. "They'll just be adding another one, so they've already got one that's successful. It accomplishes the same objective."

ALDOT is installing detour signs for the area. The detour includes Compton Road, Yarbrough Road, Oakdale Road and Nick Davis Road.

The project will take the rest of the year to complete. Phased reopening of some roads may be considered by the summer.