"Round-Up" process started in Lauderdale County to get people to pay child support

The District Attorney in Lauderdale County is cracking down on people with outstanding bench warrants.

During the pandemic, warrants weren't being issued because the jail was closed for non-violent offenders. Now, the DA's office is starting a "Round-Up" process to locate those who haven't paid child support.

Chris Connelly said the DA's office and the Child Support Unit are trying to work on agreements with individuals so they don't have to be arrested.

On Tuesday, Connelly said they started the "Round-Up" process.

221 warrants were started. 20 people worked out agreements and 2 people were arrested.

In 2020, $4.8 million were collected in Lauderdale County for child support. That's down about $500,000 from the year before.

"The Round-Up is instead of just picking them up and putting them in jail, we have rounded folks up and brought them to the courthouse so we can try and address that with them, without having to put them in jail," said Connolly. "We started it Tuesday and that will be going on for the rest of this week onto next week, so just trying to get it addressed."

Connolly said after the pandemic they gave a grace period for people to pay child support. Now, the pandemic is no longer an excuse. Connolly said they are trying to work with people to come up with an agreement.