Round 2 arrives, dangerous ice storm unfolding in North Alabama

A mixed bag of freezing rain, sleet and even some snow will occur throughout North Alabama the rest of Monday. Roads were already ice covered closer to the Shoals before round 2 moved in early Monday morning. The second round of winter weather brings heavier, more widespread freezing rain and sleet compared to Sunday's glancing blow. Any additional ice build-up on trees will cause widespread power outages. Roads that were already ice covered just add on to that established ice layer. Many areas closer to and east of I-65 caught a glancing blow Sunday but road conditions and power issues go down hill rapidly into Monday afternoon.

When all is said and done, some parts of North Alabama (mainly Huntsville points west) could see anywhere between 0.25" and 0.4" of ice accretion in addition to 1" to 2" of sleet and snow. This will cause significant travel problems and power outages now through Tuesday morning. Here's one last graphic explaining the impacts certain amounts of ice have on roads and power outages.