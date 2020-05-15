Rosie's Cantina in Huntsville shuts down for cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Rosie's Cantina on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville announced Friday that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus and it is closing down to clean the restaurant.

The restaurant is scheduled to re-open at 11 a.m. May 27.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, an employee reported not feeling well and was sent home May 9.

On Friday, the restaurant learned that employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant says the employee is doing well and self-quarantining at home.

The post says the restaurant will be extensively sanitized.

See the full message below: