An event scheduled for this weekend in Huntsville has been postponed due to concerns about novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The Board of the Rosetta James Foundation announced Wednesday that it’s postponed its “Honoring Our Elders Celebration.”
The event celebrates volunteerism among people age 70 and older. It was scheduled for noon on Saturday at The Jackson Center.
“Understandably, we cannot hold the event at this time, and will not place the 14 new honorees, past inductees and their families at risk,” said Dr. Dorothy Huston, founder and president of the Rosetta James Foundation Board.
The foundation says the event attracts about 500 people a year.
Related Content
- Rosetta James Foundation postpones annual event in Huntsville over coronavirus concerns
- Google cancels its biggest annual event over coronavirus fears
- Weather postpones Huntsville New Year's Eve celebration
- Accused Huntsville police officer's lawyer files motion to postpone hearing
- Huntsville City School board postpones Pre-K tuition vote
- Jason Isbell to headline Huntsville Hospital Foundation fundraiser
- National Children’s Advocacy Center cancels Huntsville child abuse event over health concerns
- Large Trees Causing Concern for Huntsville Residents
- Huntsville parents concerned about flu in schools
- Huntsville outdoor events battle weekend showers
Scroll for more content...