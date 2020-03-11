Clear

Rosetta James Foundation postpones annual event in Huntsville over coronavirus concerns

The event was scheduled for noon on Saturday at The Jackson Center.

An event scheduled for this weekend in Huntsville has been postponed due to concerns about novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Board of the Rosetta James Foundation announced Wednesday that it’s postponed its “Honoring Our Elders Celebration.”

The event celebrates volunteerism among people age 70 and older. It was scheduled for noon on Saturday at The Jackson Center.

“Understandably, we cannot hold the event at this time, and will not place the 14 new honorees, past inductees and their families at risk,” said Dr. Dorothy Huston, founder and president of the Rosetta James Foundation Board.

The foundation says the event attracts about 500 people a year.

