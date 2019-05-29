MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are soon to have statues on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation Wednesday creating a Women's Tribute Statue Commission to fund, commission and place the statues on the Capitol grounds.
Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery city bus to a white passenger. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement.
Keller, who was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, was both deaf and blind and became a world-famous author and activist.
Related Content
- Rosa Parks, Helen Keller to get statues at Alabama Capitol
- Helen Keller Hospital renovations continue
- 40th Helen Keller Festival kicks off in Tuscumbia
- Helen Keller Hospital picks new president with Huntsville ties
- Alabama designates holiday to honor Rosa Parks
- Colbert EMA opens up storm shelter for Helen Keller festival attendees
- Helen Keller School in Talladega mourns the loss of a local student
- Legislation seeks to name Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day
- Search on for vandal who destroyed statues at Colorado's state Capitol
- Auburn Cam Newton statue found with Alabama flags, underwear
Scroll for more content...