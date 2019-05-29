Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters on scene of Huntsville apartment fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rosa Parks, Helen Keller to get statues at Alabama Capitol

Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are soon to have statues on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol.

Posted: May 29, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are soon to have statues on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation Wednesday creating a Women's Tribute Statue Commission to fund, commission and place the statues on the Capitol grounds.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery city bus to a white passenger. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement.

Keller, who was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, was both deaf and blind and became a world-famous author and activist.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events