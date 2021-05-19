Rosa Parks Day Committee renews call for Huntsville mayor’s resignation; seeks fed probe of police

The Rosa Parks Day Committee of Huntsville-Madison County is renewing its call for the resignation of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

They’ve cancelled a planned meeting with Battle on Thursday to discuss his support for Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, who was convicted of murder earlier this month.

The group also is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice “to investigate the Huntsville Police Department for civil rights violations, discriminatory practices and malfeasance,” according to a news release.

Committee members say Battle told them he would take back his support for Darby, and meet with them to talk further.

But, they say, Battle has not recanted.

Here’s the full release from the Rosa Parks Day Committee:

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, State Representatives Laura Hall and Anthony Daniels, members of the Rosa Parks Day Committee of Huntsville-Madison County (RPDC), Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform, and Pastor T.C. Johnson of St. Luke Christian Church, met with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and his associate Steve Raby, regarding the affirmation of convicted murderer Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby, by the mayor and HPD Chief Mark McMurray. During that meeting, Mayor Battle agreed to recant his affirmation of Officer Darby and had the following statement emailed to RPDC media liaison David Person: “I respect the decision of the jury. I respect Officer Darby’s right to appeal.”

The next day, Mayor Battle granted an interview to AL.com’s Paul Gattis during which he contradicted Wednesday’s statement. “I stand on both statements,” Battle told Gattis, referring to his initial affirmation of Officer Darby and the statement he sent to David Person.

The Rosa Parks Day Committee is profoundly disturbed by the Mayor’s renewed affirmation of Officer Darby, and believe it reflects poorly on the city of Huntsville – especially as its role in state and national affairs continues to grow. We also believe that his alignment with Officer Darby raises questions about the Mayor’s understanding of our justice system and respect for the rule of law – and undermines the credibility of his own designation of Huntsville as an inclusive community via his “One Huntsville” campaign.

The committee also wonders how the Mayor’s endorsement of a murderer will affect Huntsville’s quest to be the headquarters of the highly anticipated Space Command. How will it be interpreted by the federal officials who are still debating what community is best suited to be Space Command’s home?

In light of the Mayor’s reversal of his commitment to our committee last week, we don’t believe we can dialogue with the Mayor in good faith at this time. So we will not be meeting with him on Thursday, May 20th at 9:30 a.m. as had been scheduled.

Further, the Rosa Parks Day Committee reinstates its call for the resignations of both Mayor Tommy Battle and HPD Chief Mark McMurray due to their support of convicted murderer Officer Darby. Additionally, in light of the recent report submitted by the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council, as well as the comments by the Mayor and HPD Chief, we call on the Department of Justice to investigate the Huntsville Police Department for civil rights violations, discriminatory practices and malfeasance.