Room at the Table non-profit files lawsuit against city of Florence

Room at the Table, a non-profit organization, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Florence.

The city won’t let the organization operate out of its North Wood Avenue location. The non-profit had been operating out of a church for about a year, feeding almost 100 people a day for free. Its goal was to have its own space one day and that's when it started leasing a building on North Wood Avenue.

The city rejected the organization’s request to use it as an event center in a 4-1 decision in January. A building official denied the initial application because he determined "the proposed use of the property does not meet the description of an event center.”

Now, the organization is asking for a trial by jury in order to repeal the city’s decision.

