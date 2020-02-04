Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Room at the Table non-profit files lawsuit against city of Florence

The city won’t let the organization operate out of its North Wood Avenue location.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:54 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 11:08 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Breken Terry

Room at the Table, a non-profit organization, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Florence.

The city won’t let the organization operate out of its North Wood Avenue location. The non-profit had been operating out of a church for about a year, feeding almost 100 people a day for free. Its goal was to have its own space one day and that's when it started leasing a building on North Wood Avenue.

The city rejected the organization’s request to use it as an event center in a 4-1 decision in January. A building official denied the initial application because he determined "the proposed use of the property does not meet the description of an event center.”

Now, the organization is asking for a trial by jury in order to repeal the city’s decision.

Read previous stories on this here and here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events