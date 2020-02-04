Room at the Table, a non-profit organization, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Florence.
The city won’t let the organization operate out of its North Wood Avenue location. The non-profit had been operating out of a church for about a year, feeding almost 100 people a day for free. Its goal was to have its own space one day and that's when it started leasing a building on North Wood Avenue.
The city rejected the organization’s request to use it as an event center in a 4-1 decision in January. A building official denied the initial application because he determined "the proposed use of the property does not meet the description of an event center.”
Now, the organization is asking for a trial by jury in order to repeal the city’s decision.
Read previous stories on this here and here.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- Room at the Table non-profit files lawsuit against city of Florence
- Florence zoning board rejects application of occupancy for non-profit, Room at the Table
- Local non-profit donates food items to Florence firefighters
- Florence's first tinsel trail raises money for local non-profit
- Alabama files lawsuit against opioid manufacturer
- City of Florence won't let non-profit serve free meals in new space
- Southern Poverty Law Center files lawsuit against Athens City Board of Education
- UNA files motion to dismiss Jane Doe lawsuit
- Lee High school parent files lawsuit against district over inequality
- Roy Moore files $95 million lawsuit after TV appearance