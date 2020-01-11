Roofs torn off 4 structures on Marshall County farm

Strong winds from Saturday's severe weather brought damage to other parts of Marshall County.

A pasture farm in Arab had 4 structures that were damaged from strong winds.

Four different barns had their roofs partially torn off and scattered across the cow pasture.

Diamond J Farms off of Route 69 on the Cullman and Marshall County line, is now left cleaning up the pieces after Saturday's intense storm.

Rafters and tin roofs can be seen dispersed on the farm.

The property manager who lives on the farm said it took about 15 to 20 seconds for all of the damage to happen. He did not want to go on camera, but told WAAY 31 he's never heard or seen such powerful winds before.

After the storm, he was left without power and debris on the property.

He tells us he plans on cleaning up the farm once power is restored and the rain stops.