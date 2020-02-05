Roofers arrested in Cullman County in multi-state fraud, theft investigation

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are in custody in connection to a multi-state crime ring.

Investigators arrested John Boggs, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky and Amanda Lairsey, 32, of Spring Hill, Tennessee on Tuesday for five counts each of theft of property first-degree.

The department says it received multiple cases involving My Affordable Roofing defrauding victims of their money. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and owned by Boggs and Lairsey.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owners opened a location in Cullman after hail damaged homes and businesses in the city on March 18, 2018. The department says investigators began receiving reports about the company taking victims’ money, not showing back up and ignoring phone calls from clients.

The sheriff’s office says as of Jan. 16, 2020, it’s taken six reports from victims and the total loss just in Cullman is $167,045. The department estimates there could be up to 30 victims in the area that have not filed a report.

The sheriff’s office says it was contacted by an attorney about My Affordable Roofing using the same practices across multiple states, ranging from Indiana to Florida.

It was also uncovered that Boggs was deeply in debt from recent purchases in Florida of luxury homes, a fishing yacht and of leasing private aircraft, the sheriff’s office says.

According to investigators, the money used was earned from victims in Alabama and in other states. The sheriff's office says the total loss nationally is estimated to be well over $1 million.

Both suspects were released on bond.

If you believe you were a victim, you’re urged to contact the sheriff's office at (256) 734-0342.