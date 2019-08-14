Roof blown off building in Colbert County storm

Cleanup is well underway in downtown Tuscumbia, where powerful storms caused a lot of damage. A roof was blown off of a building and then crashed onto a car. WAAY 31 spoke with a man who lives downtown. His car was also hit during the storm and he said all he can do right now is try to stay positive.

"Mostly I hope roofs don't fly off at me anymore. That would be safe. I'd like that," said downtown Tuscumbia resident, Jeremy Brewer.

Brewer's car was damaged during Tuesday night's storm, that blew a roof off a nearby building.

"It hit here. My car was over here and it came and hit the side, flew up like this, landed on top and then sat there for about 30 seconds and then it kind of got blown over and hit their car and wrapped around their car," said Brewer.

Business owners say the storm was terrifying.

"I'm like at any moment wondering if I'm going to have a branch coming through my roof," said

business owner, Howard Hopwood.

They were shocked to see what the storm left behind.

"Woah! That's crazy. I knew that the storm was heavy last night but I didn't know it was that crazy," said business owner, Toni Hill.

Brewer called out of work Wednesday morning, because he didn't feel comfortable driving in his car.

"It smashed in the top over here, blew out the whole back window, smashed in this area, scraped up all around, took out the headlights," said Brewer.

He says he's still in shock but glad no one got hurt.

"I'm just glad nobody was down here socializing last night when it came flying down this way and the concrete block dropped right here," said Brewer.

"If we are going to have something, this is good. It's bad but it's good," said Hopwood.

Officials haven't confirmed which building the roof belongs to but it came from the area near Colbert County Reporter and Audie Mescal buildings. Brewer tells WAAY 31 he is going to reach out to his insurance to see if it will cover his car. Meanwhile crews are expected to remove the roof by the end of the day.