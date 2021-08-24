Clear

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

Charlie Watts

Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 11:47 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 12:12 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

He joined the Stones early in 1963 and ranked just behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events