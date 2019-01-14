Roller coaster week of weather brings rain and potentially snow

Our weather story this week involves two rounds of rain and a chance for snow. The first round of rain arrives on Thursday. The second round of rain on Saturday could change to snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning

As always, with a forecast so far out, a lot can change between now and then. Be sure to stay updated on new information through the week. We will fine tune our forecast as we have new data to work with.

Tonight and Tuesday morning will be cloudy but dry. The low will be near 30 degrees. Tuesday afternoon will become sunny with a high of 47 degrees. Gradual warming will send our high temperatures up through the 50s Wednesday through Friday. A quick-moving disturbance will bring the chance for rain Thursday. The high on Saturday could even break 60 degrees before arctic air flushes the warmth out of the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and Sunday.

Rain on Saturday could change to snow Saturday night and Sunday morning as that arctic air arrives and rain lingers. Temperatures will drop to near freezing Sunday morning, at which point any snow will be fading. Although recent data Monday afternoon indicate potential for between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of snowfall, any accumulation will be less than a quarter-inch, if any accumulation happens at all.