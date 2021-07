Rogersville native and former UNA Lion Conner Godsey is heading to the Korn Ferry Tour.

Godsey earned a promotion after he finished the PGA Tour Latinoamérica season third overall on the points list, with 1,041. In eight events, he had one win (Banco del Pacifico Open) and four top 10 finishes.

Godsey is one of five golfers who will be making the jump.