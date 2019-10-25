Rogersville woman killed, teens hurt in two-vehicle crash

A Rogersville woman was killed in a Thursday night crash.
Kimberly Starlene Parker, 54, was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2006 Ford Freestar Van, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:11 p.m. Thursday on County Road 76 approximately 3 miles northwest of Rogersville in Lauderdale County.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen driver of the van and his teen passenger were flown from the scene to Nashville for medical treatment, according to troopers.
The accident remains under investigation.
