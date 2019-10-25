Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man charged with almost killing Lauderdale County deputy found guilty of attempted murder Full Story

Rogersville woman killed, teens hurt in two-vehicle crash

Kimberly Starlene Parker, 54, was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2006 Ford Freestar Van, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Rogersville woman was killed in a Thursday night crash.

Kimberly Starlene Parker, 54, was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2006 Ford Freestar Van, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:11 p.m. Thursday on County Road 76 approximately 3 miles northwest of Rogersville in Lauderdale County.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen driver of the van and his teen passenger were flown from the scene to Nashville for medical treatment, according to troopers.

The accident remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events