Rogersville woman killed in Limestone County crash

A Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash on U.S. 72, about 11 miles west of Athens, claimed the life of a Rogersville woman.

Carla R. Swan, 33, died when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck several trees, said Trooper Curtis Summerville of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Summerville said Swan was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep and a second passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.