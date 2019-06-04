Rogersville police: Teen badly hurt in motorcycle crash on Highway 207

Rogersville police say a teenager was badly hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 207 at Rose Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden says the teen is in surgery and has multiple broken bones. The other person involved in the crash did stay on the scene and helped the teen until medics arrived.
